1 dead, 2 injured in road mishap

BACOLOD City – A man was killed and two others were injured in an accident around 4:45 a.m. yesterday along the national highway in Barangay Lag-asan, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Residents Marvin Bersatal, Mary Ann Sequera and driver John Sequera were on board a motorcycle from Bago City College when a Nissan van crashed against their vehicle, a police report showed.

Bersatal died of head and body injuries while the two were brought to the Bago City Hospital and later transferred to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in this city.

Nissan van driver Benjie Gamarcha of Cauayan, Negros Occidental may face charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, police said./PN