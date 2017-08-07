10-km farm-to-market road sa Guimaras sementuhon

Syudad sang ILOILO – Kasado na ang pag-obra sang 10.87 kilometros nga farm-to-market road (FMR) sa Guimaras.

Pangunahan ni Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol sang Department of Agriculture (DA) ang groundbreaking ceremony sang proyekto subong nga adlaw sa Sitio Curipao, Constancia, San Lorenzo,.

Ang Bugnay-Sapal-Maabay FMR may kabug-osan nga pundo nga P130,124,660.91 kag napaidalom sa DA-Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) kag sang gobyerno probinsyal sang Guimaras.

Sakop sang FMR ang apat ka mga barangay sa tatlo ka mga banwa nga ginalakipan sang Bugnay sa Jordan; Constancia kag Sapal sa San Lorenzo; kag Maabay sa Sibunag.

Indi man magnubo sa 10 ka mga barangay halin sa apat ka mga banwa ang mabenepisyohan sang proyekto. Lakip sa 10 ka mga barangay amo ang Piña, Gaban, Tamborong kag Sebario sa San Lorenzo; Agsanayan kag Tinadtaran sa Buenavista; Alaguisoc sa Jordan; kag Millan, Tanglad kag Ayangan sa Sibunag.

“The FMR is vital in the agro-economic activity in the area because it will connect north and south Guimaras,” siling ni Manuel O. Olanday, deputy project director sang Regional Project Coordination Office 6 sang DA-PRDP.

Sugpon pa ni Olanday, “Some 26,634 Guimarasnon farmers who are engaged in mango, rice, corn, coconut, and sweet potato production will benefit from the project because it is seen to reduce by 15 percent the [farmers’] travel time from the production areas to the market. Lesser travel time translates to lower spoilage when they transport their produce-lower by three percent.”

Luwas sa mga pumoluyo, makabenepisyo man sa proyekto ang mga negosyante nga nagabaligya sang ila mga produkto sa mga banwa. Kag bangod nga kilala ang Guimaras sa paho kag humay, makabulig gid ang karsada sa mga mangungoma nga nagadala sang ila produkto padulong sa banwa bangod maganubo sang 40 por ciento ang ila gasto sa pagbiyahe sang ila produkto.

Ginasigahom man nga ang farm-to-market road makapahagan-hagan sang pagpugok sang trapiko sa mayor nga mga dalanon sa Guimaras.

“The FMR is also seen to increase the volume of traffic along its road influence area. This means that it can spur other activities in these barangays. For example, some residents can put up sari-sari stores to augment the family’s income, while the schoolchildren will have a faster and easier travel to and from school,” pagtakop ni Olanday.

Ang pagsemento sang Bugnay-Sapal-Maabay FMR isa lang sa madamo nga mga proyekto sang Infrastructure Development sang PRDP nga nagatuyo makahimu sang strategic and climate-resilient rural infrastructures nga maga-angut sa mga lugar nga may mga produkto./PB