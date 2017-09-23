10 reasons to start running now

UNDOUBTEDLY, running is one of the best forms of exercise. You can do it anywhere without having to spend money. It only requires you, your body, and your running shoes.

Aside from the physical benefits, running is also good for our mental well-being. It helps us cope with stress and clears our mind after a day full of chaos. Moreover, running gives us the opportunity to spend time with ourselves and just bask on the glory of being fit.

If you are still a little hesitant to start running, here are 10 reasons that will convince you to lace up those trainers and go the distance:

Running is cheap

With running as exercise, you do not anymore need to shell out money for that pricey gym membership. Remember having to pay thousands at the gym and not being able to use all their services? If you are not even sure that you can go to the gym regularly, just switch to running. It’s free.

It burns calories

Running is considered one of the most effective calorie burners. It may not immediately let you lose weight but it will definitely help you lose all those calories.

It is good for the heart

According to the American Heart Association, 40 minutes of running for three to four times a week will lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. And of course, this also applies to the figurative “good for the heart.” Are you heartbroken? Try running. It will help you clear your mind and heart. Slowly, you will realize that you have successfully run away from all the heartaches.

It will help you meet new friends

They say, birds of the same feather flock together. Who knows? You can meet lifetime friends who share the same interest as you. Furthermore, running groups are currently becoming more active. They organize fun runs to promote physical fitness and camaraderie.

Running can boost memory

Studies showed that running keeps the mind sharp. It also fights off dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Running helps you sleep better

Do you have trouble sleeping? Why not try hitting the track in the afternoon or early in the morning? A 2013 study by the National Sleep Foundation said people who regularly exercise sleep better than those who do not.

It is good for the mind

The mental benefits of running are jam-packed. It will help you alleviate stress and clear your mind. Expect to feel good after just 30 minutes of running. Run those stressors away and be fabulous and fit.

Running increases stamina

Running regularly increases stamina. And a good stamina can make you go places.

Running reduces cancer risk

Cancer is everybody’s mortal enemy. But a study in the SJournal of Nutrition showed that cancer risk can be reduced through regular exercise.

Running makes you have your “me time”

Because it is important to spend time with ourselves even just for a few hours./PN