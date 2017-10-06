10 shabu sachets seized in Calinog

ILOILO City – Police seized 10 sachets of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo.

Antonio Panza, 38, and Wilbert Entiliso, 33 – both from Barangay Lampaya, Calinog – were arrested.

They sold a sachet of shabu to undercover police officers for P300 around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, a police report showed.

Nine more plastic packs of the same substance were seized from them, the police report stated.

The suspects were detained at the Calinog police station lockup cell.

They faced charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN