16 candidates vie for Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan crown
BY BOY RYAN ZABAL
Sunday, October 22, 2017
KALIBO, Aklan – Sixteen finalists of the Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan pageant began their journey to the crown as they were officially introduced on Oct. 19.
The candidates’ presentation was held during the first day of Ati-Atihan’s opening salvo, dubbed as Tamboe Sadsad Salvo.
The finalists were chosen from 29 aspirants last Oct. 14 in a screening that the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi) conducted.
The finalists were Clarynce Ada Concepcion, Annicka Pauline Dela Cruz, Elmarie Dewara, Gracel Gilongos, Eloisa Mitch Hormillosa, Angelica Marie Lim, Richelle Macaraeg, Janine Maglantay, Sheiney Jage Mationg, Louisa Emerald Nadua, Stephanie Palomata, Ina Donna Jean Pendon, Buena Kristel Pelayo, Shyna Angel Rivera, Mila Mariella Simera, and Marijo Mariz Ureta.
Kasafi chairman and festival organizer Albert Menez said the rain did not stop the ladies to “wow” the crowd during their presentation as they flaunt their royal purple and velvet red dresses.
The candidates will once again be on the runway on Dec. 2 at the Pastrana Park, Menez said.
On Dec. 9, they will have a swimwear shoot in the world-famous Boracay Island.
The talent competition, on the other hand, will be on Dec. 16 at the Pastrana Park.
The coronation night will be at the Gov. Augusto B. Legaspi Sports and Cultural Center in this capital town.
Kasafi has yet to announce the date of the coronation. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)
Durogista gintiro sang Pulis
Ni Ime Sornito
Syudad sang ILOILO – Patay ang isa sa duha ka high-value targets sa pagduso sang ilegal nga droga kag subjects sa warrant of arrest para sa kaso nga two counts of murder sa operasyon sang Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 6 sa Barangay Ticud, La Paz alas-3:34 sang hapon kahapon. Gindeklarar nga dead-on-arrival sa West Visayas Medical Center si Aslani Ansari alyas Boy nga nakaagom sang pilas sa lawas. Na-aresto naman ang upod sini nga si Alex Mapandi alyas Angari/Agie, 31. Sandig sa report halin kay Senior Supt. Marlon Tayaba, hepe sang CIDG-6, upod ang mga katapo sang Special Weapons And Tactics kag Iloilo City Police Office, plano nila nga i-serbe ang warrant of arrest para sa kaso nga two counts of murder kontra sa duha sang nagluntad ang insidente. Ginapasuni nga nagbatu si Ansari paagi sa pagtiro sa isa sa mga katapo sang CIDG-6 rason nga na-puersa ang mga otoridad nga magbalos kabangdanan sang iya kamatayon. Narekober naman sa paghinakop sang duha ang duha ka mga pusil kag pila ka plastic sachets sang ginapatihan shabu. Sa interbyu naman sang mga katapo sang media kay Senior Insp. Rey Sumagaysay, hepe sang La Paz PNP, sanday Ansari kag Mapandi ang ginatudlo mga suspek sa pagpatay paagi sa pagsunog sa isa ka Muslim nga nasapwan nga naputos sa plastic sa circumferential road sa Brgy. Balabago, Jaro sang tinalikdan nga bulan./H