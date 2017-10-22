16 candidates vie for Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan crown

KALIBO, Aklan – Sixteen finalists of the Mutya it Kalibo Ati-Atihan pageant began their journey to the crown as they were officially introduced on Oct. 19.

The candidates’ presentation was held during the first day of Ati-Atihan’s opening salvo, dubbed as Tamboe Sadsad Salvo.

The finalists were chosen from 29 aspirants last Oct. 14 in a screening that the Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi) conducted.

The finalists were Clarynce Ada Concepcion, Annicka Pauline Dela Cruz, Elmarie Dewara, Gracel Gilongos, Eloisa Mitch Hormillosa, Angelica Marie Lim, Richelle Macaraeg, Janine Maglantay, Sheiney Jage Mationg, Louisa Emerald Nadua, Stephanie Palomata, Ina Donna Jean Pendon, Buena Kristel Pelayo, Shyna Angel Rivera, Mila Mariella Simera, and Marijo Mariz Ureta.

Kasafi chairman and festival organizer Albert Menez said the rain did not stop the ladies to “wow” the crowd during their presentation as they flaunt their royal purple and velvet red dresses.

The candidates will once again be on the runway on Dec. 2 at the Pastrana Park, Menez said.

On Dec. 9, they will have a swimwear shoot in the world-famous Boracay Island.

The talent competition, on the other hand, will be on Dec. 16 at the Pastrana Park.

The coronation night will be at the Gov. Augusto B. Legaspi Sports and Cultural Center in this capital town.

Kasafi has yet to announce the date of the coronation. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)