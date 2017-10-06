17-year-old boy shot in Kalibo

ILOILO City – A 17-year-old boy had been shot in Barangay Andagao, Kalibo, Aklan.

His suspected shooter was arrested, a police report showed.

The victim – identified in the police report only as “Christopher” of Barangay New Buswang, Kalibo – sustained a gunshot wound on the head.

He was confined at the Aklan Mission Hospital and in critical condition, the police report stated.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Eljay Illavera of Barangay New Buswang.

Illavera was detained at the Kalibo police station, the report stated./PN