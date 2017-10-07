18 minors violate Boracay curfew

BORACAY – At least 18 minors have violated the curfew in this island resort, according to the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC).

The apprehended minors were under the custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for counseling, said Senior Inspector Mark Anthony Gesulga, BTAC chief.

The curfew has been implemented in the island since last week.

The MSWDO has been monitoring the beachfront, internet shops and recreation centers, among others.

Municipal Ordinance No. 212 prohibits minors from roaming Malay town and the island resort between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The ordinance also fines the minors’ parents or guardians.

For the first offense, parents or guardians are required to undergo a seminar, the ordinance said.

For second and third offenses, they are fined P500 and P1,000, respectively.

Earlier, the BTAC received a complaint from Korean tourists. They said they were harassed by minors who were creating sand castles./PN