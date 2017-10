ILOILO City – Charged with carnapping, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Delgado, Calinog, Iloilo was arrested.

The 18-year-old Justine Kyle Conversion of Barangay Simsiman, Calinog was detained at the municipal police station.

Police served him on Monday a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Vicente Go of the Regional Trial Court Branch 68, a police report showed.

Judge Go recommended a P160,000 bail bond./PN