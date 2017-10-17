2 Aklan schools qualify for nat’l Brigada Eskwela tilt

KALIBO, Aklan – Two public elementary schools in the province will represent Western Visayas in the national awards for 2017 Brigada Eskwela best implementers next month.

The Kalibo Pilot Elementary School and the New Washington Elementary School were declared the best implementers in Region 6 in the mega elementary school and large elementary school categories, respectively.

The schools were recognized during the 2017 Brigada Eskwela Best School Implementers Regional Awards on Oct. 12 at the Circulo Convention Center in Roxas City, Capiz.

Other schools in Aklan were also acknowledged during the event.

These include the Dr. Ramon B. Legaspi Sr. National High School in Makato, Aklan (2nd runner-up, medium secondary school category) and the Regional Science High School in this capital town (1st runner-up, large secondary school category).

Two schools in Kalibo were also regional qualifiers: Linabuan Norte Elementary School for medium elementary school category and Bakhaw Norte Integrated School for small secondary school category.

Moreover, the Kalibo Integrated Special Education Center placed 1st runner-up in the Brigada Eskwela jingle-making contest.

This year’s Brigada Eskwela theme is “Isang DepEd, Isand Pamayanan, Isang Bayanihan para sa Handa at Ligtas na Paaralan.” (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)