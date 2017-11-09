2 CITY DEP’TS PROBE GRAVE-DIGGING

BACOLOD City – Two city hall departments were investigating the excavated remains and demolished tombs at the North Public Cemetery on Burgos Street.

The tombs and remains were discovered missing only recently when surviving folks visited the cemetery for Undas.

The City Legal Office (CLO) and the General Services Office (GSO) were looking into the incident.

Cemetery caretaker Ricardo Repogio must answer the complaint that Rodel Libosada filed at the CLO on Nov. 8, said City Legal Officer Joselito Bayatan.

In his complaint, Libosada said eight remains of his deceased family members were excavated while the five tombs where they were contained were destroyed, Bayatan said.

When he went to the cemetery recently, he discovered that a mausoleum was already erected on the area where the remains were buried, Libosada said.

Repogio will be slapped with the appropriate disciplinary measure if the investigation finds him liable, Bayatan said.

Charges may be filed, the city legal officer added.

The GSO was part of the investigation because the cemetery was a real property of the city government, said Bayatan.

Investigators will also look into Winston Mullner, the alleged “contractor,” or builder, of the mausoleum.

GSO head Jerome Solinap, citing accounts from Repogio, identified Mullner as a suspect in demolishing the tombs.

Mullner was a job order-casual employee of the city government assigned at the Libertad Market, said Solinap.

The mausoleum, meanwhile, was owned by the Diaz family, Bayatan said.

Anyone found liable for the missing remains and the destroyed tombs may face eight counts of unjust vexation charges, among others, said the lawyer./PN