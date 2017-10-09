2 drug suspects fall

BACOLOD City – Police arrested two drug suspects in a sting operation in Barangay 2.

The 44-year-old resident Suwanne Booc and Jopril Alit were caught after the Booc sold shabu to an undercover officer for P200, a police report showed.

Booc and Alit were taken to the Police Station 2 after being arrested on Oct. 7.

When frisked, Alit yielded two more sachets of shabu, police said.

Booc and Alit were detained at the police station’s lockup facility and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN