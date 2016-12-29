2 ‘drunkards’ stabbed dead

BACOLOD City – For trying to stab the son of a village chief, two drunken men were stabbed dead on Monday evening in Barangay Talacdan, Cauayan town.

Ronel Claro, 32, and Lino Puro, 26, sustained wounds on their stomachs. Both died on the spot.

Police Chief Inspector Ruben Pajarito identified the suspect as Ricardo Saraza Jr., 47, a resident of the barangay.

Investigation showed that Saraza accompanied the son of village chief Jolly David to buy grilled pork barbecue near the tanod outpost in the barangay when the victims, who were drinking at a nearby store, approached them.

A heated argument ensued between Claro and the son of David, prompting the former to get a knife. He tried to stab the man but was immediately disarmed by Saraza.

The suspect used the knife to stab Claro and Purok, Pajarito said.

David turned over Saraza to police authorities./PN