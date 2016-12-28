2 found dead in Sagay, Talisay
By Cyrus M. Garde
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
BACOLOD City – Two persons were found dead on Sunday in Sagay and Talisay cities.
In Sagay City, Chief Inspector Eduardo Corpuz identified the victim as Richard Panega, a native of Barangay Minapasok, Calatrava town.
He was found dead on a bamboo table inside the new Sagay City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion 1.
Investigation showed that the victim was suffering from asthma.
Meanwhile, in Talisay City, a 42-year-old man was found dead with a head injury.
Niel Sañares, a native of Barangay Purisima, Manapla town, was believed to have been hit by a hard object.
Police are still investigating the incident to identify the suspect./PN