2 found dead in Sagay, Talisay

BACOLOD City – Two persons were found dead on Sunday in Sagay and Talisay cities.

In Sagay City, Chief Inspector Eduardo Corpuz identified the victim as Richard Panega, a native of Barangay Minapasok, Calatrava town.

He was found dead on a bamboo table inside the new Sagay City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion 1.

Investigation showed that the victim was suffering from asthma.

Meanwhile, in Talisay City, a 42-year-old man was found dead with a head injury.

Niel Sañares, a native of Barangay Purisima, Manapla town, was believed to have been hit by a hard object.

Police are still investigating the incident to identify the suspect./PN