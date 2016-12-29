2017 Sinulog grand parade ‘shorter, safer’

CEBU City – From 6 kilometers, the local government shortened the 2017 Sinulog Grand Parade carousel route on Jan. 17, 2017 to 4 kilometers.

Councilor David Tumulak, whom Mayor Tomas Osmeña assigned to oversee the festival, said the parade will start 9 a.m., and they intend to finish by 4 p.m.

Tumulak, also the chairman of the Sangguniang Panlungsod committee on peace and order, said there will be separate assembly areas for contingents in street-dancing, float, puppeteer, and higante competitions.

“This will avoid crowding and heighten security,” he said.

Contingents will gather on Gen. Maxilom Avenue before heading to the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) on Osmeña Boulevard.

Street-dancing participants will go from New Imus Road in Barangay Carreta to the CCSC via Fuente Osmeña.

Floats and higantes will use Gen. Maxilom Avenue going to A. Soriano Avenue, while the puppeteers’ route will start from M.J. Cuenco Avenue to Gen. Maxilom Avenue.

“There will be no vehicles, puppeteers or floats along the strip for the dancers,” Tumulak said. “Before the grand parade starts, there will be K9 units that will inspect the floats and all the service vehicles of the participants.”

Tumulak said they have prepared a security plan in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

“Security will definitely be tighter starting Jan. 6, the opening of the Sinulog celebration,” he said. “Rest assured we are giving our spectators safety and security. Our security setup is different from previous years’.” (PNA)