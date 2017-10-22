239 new soldiers in Capiz

ROXAS City – A total of 239 soldier candidates graduated in Jamindan, Capiz.

Major General Jon Aying, commanding officer of the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, attended the graduation and entrustment of firearms ceremony on Oct. 10.

Aying told the graduates that “being a soldier is a sacred and noble profession.”

He said soldiers make sacrifices to protect the country and its people.

“Soldiers are for peace and development in the country,” Aying added.

The major general also reminded the graduates to love their profession.

Aying also encouraged the families of the new soldiers to continue to support them in pursuing their profession.

For his part, Mayor Mac Artur Valdemar acknowledged the hardships the candidate soldiers undergone during their course training for four months. (PIA/PN)