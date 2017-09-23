3.65-m python released in Tangalan

KALIBO, Aklan – A 3.65-meter reticulated python was released to a conservation site in Tangalan, Aklan.

The python, which was so far the longest snake the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) had recovered, was found by laborers in a construction site of the Aklan Provincial Capitol on Sept. 20.

The construction workers turned the snake over to the Kalibo police station, which then informed PENRO.

PENRO personnel released the python on Sept. 22.

“We released the python to the wild so that he can live normally,” according to Gianne Portaje, technical staff of PENRO Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit.

“We had already released several snakes in our conservation site. So far, no one was reported to be bitten by snakes there,” Portaje added.

The reticulated python (Python reticulatus) is a common snake in Southeast Asia. They are nonvenomous constrictors and are considered to be the longest snakes in the world.