3 Dumaguete brgys declared ‘drug-free’

DUMAGUETE City – Three barangays in the city are free of illegal drugs.

In a program attended by the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs) on Aug. 3, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) declared Poblacion 3, 4 and 7 as “drug-free.”

The barangays were declared “drug-cleared” in a resolution last year, Dumaguete City police chief Superintendent Jovito Atanacio said.

The creation of BADACs, organization of house clusters, formulation of suspect watch list, determination of priority areas, and coming up with resolutions were some of the qualifications for the declaration, Atanacio said.

BADACs of the three barangays also answered questions from the members of the PDEA oversight committee created under the Dangerous Drugs Board Resolution No. 3.

PDEA Negros Island Region information officer Joan Intruzo-Anglo said out of 557 barangays in Negros Oriental, six have been declared drug-cleared.

These include three barangays in Bayawan City and the three recently declared drug-free villages, Anglo said.

“They must be vigilant to maintain their status,” she added.

Members of the oversight committee were Anglo, Atanacio, Department of Interior and Local Government operations officer Farah Gentuya, City Health officer Ma. Sarah Talla, Social Welfare officer Carola Alquero, and Mayor Felipe Remollo. (PNA)