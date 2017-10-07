3 invaluable tips for traveling on a budget

FOR a lot of travellers the only constraints you have when travelling are financial constraints. Since these financial constraints are the most salient concerns for most travelers, here’s how you can save on your budget and extend your break away from reality.

Make your own food

Cooking your own food is such a great way to save money. Generally I cook my own breakfasts and then pack a lunch. I for one like to fill my days with touristy activities like sight-seeing or hiking and definitely need a big breakfast to help fuel all the activities. Also remember to always bring a 1.5 liter water bottle!

Use local transportation over taxis and Uber

I generally walk everywhere – I experience much more of the city by walking to places rather than taking the metro, but when walking isn’t feasible taking local transportation is so much cheaper than taxis or Uber.

Of course there are times when you’re tired as hell and just need the luxury of a chauffeur, or taxi driver. But don’t take a taxi or Uber for everything if you’re trying to stick to a budget! Consider it a luxury if you’re trying to stretch your dollar.

Pay for experiences, not things

Some people might disagree on this one. I think most of us would agree that fashion in Europe is much better than fashion in North America, but it really depends on what you’d rather leave you trip with: a great new purse or pair of shoes, a cool experience somewhere, or being able to visit an extra five art galleries with your savings. It’s all individual preference but for me, I’d rather spend my money on a really great meal at an expensive restaurant or visit a museum or pay for a day-trip somewhere rather than add to my wardrobe (although I’m a sucker for flea market jewelry!)

Staying at a hostel is also another one, but I’m taking for granted that if you’re on a budget you’ll be choosing a hostel over a hotel. Although in every trip there’s going to come a time when you splurge in order to have a proper sleep undisturbed by the five to fifteen other roommates you generally have. (Thought Catalog)