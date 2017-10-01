3 men nabbed after ‘stealing’ cooking oil

BACOLOD CITY – Three men were arrested after they carted away twelve full containers of cooking oil in Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Kabankalan City police chief Superintendent Rhea Santos identified the suspects as the 41-year-old Juanito Flores Jr. of Barangay Tiling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental, Marlon Lapulapu, 22, and Jonas Oritno, 25, both residents of Barangay Manul-ing, Cauayan. They stole the cooking oil containers from a store owned by Johnson Chusuey, 41, of Barangay 9 in Kabankalan City.

Flores, Lapulapu and Ortino were caught around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 after they sold the cooking oil to different sari-sari stores in the village, a police report showed.

Police recovered some of the containers.

The suspect were detained and charged with qualified theft, police said./PN