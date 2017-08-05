3,466 to take CSE in Aklan today

KALIBO, Aklan – A total of 3,466 examinees will take the Civil Service Exam in four testing centers in the province today.

Civil Service Commission (CSC) said 2,680 will take the professional exam in Kalibo Elementary School, Kalibo Pilot Elementary School, and Kalibo Integrated Special Education Center, all in Barangay Poblacion, while 786 will take the sub-professional exam in Aklan National High School for Arts and Trades in Barangay Andagao.

The testing centers will close at 7:30 a.m., late comers will not be allowed to take the exam, CSC Aklan director II Evelyn Ejar said.

Ejar previously advised the examinees to check their assigned rooms before the examination day.

To secure the testing centers, police will be deployed during the examination.

Examinees were instructed to wear proper attire and bring with them their birth certificate, CSC application receipt and government identification cards.

Only black ball pens must be used in the exam, a CSC announcement stated.

The Civil Service professional and sub-professional examinations are open to Filipino citizens, regardless of educational attainment.

It will cover subject areas in vocabulary, analogy, numerical reasoning, spelling, reading comprehension, logic, grammar, and clerical operations.

Results will be released within 41 days after the examination through the CSC website.

Examinations will also be held simultaneously in the cities of Bacolod and Iloilo in Western Visayas. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)