CEBU City – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Region 7 said 3,528 workers in Central Visayas have been made regular employees since the campaign against illegal contractualization started in August.

In a statement, DOLE-7 director Exequiel R. Sarcauga said 61 establishments voluntarily turned in compliance for directly-hired workers.

Out of the 2,540 non-regular workers recorded, around 1,714 of them had been made regular.

Sarcauga said 1,788 out of 3,541 hired by agencies, contractors and subcontractors also became regular workers.

The data gathered, according to DOLE, was based on the voluntary compliance reports submitted by the establishments and by the results of the joint assessments conducted.

DOLE-7 also recorded 135 establishments or principals engaged in labor-only-contracting (LOC) affecting 3,519 contractual workers.

DOLE defines LOC as an illegitimate form of contractualization and involves an “arrangement where the contractor or subcontractor merely recruits, supplies or places workers to perform a job, work or service for a principal,” and where the contractor or subcontractor does not have substantial capital or investment which relates to the job.

Contractors that do not exercise the right to control over the performance of the work of the contractual employees is also a form of LOC.

Since August, DOLE-7 has facilitated 32 consultations and orientations on end of contract (endo) with the Industrial Tripartite Councils and various industries.

Included were those in manufacturing; restaurant services; bakeshops; retail or wholesale; hotels and resorts; electric utilities; commissaries; warehouses; construction; and business process management. (PNA)