4 killed, 2 injured in Moises Padilla

BACOLOD City – Four persons were killed while two others were injured in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

Chief Inspector Allan Reloj, Moises Padilla police chief, identified the casualties as Barangay 4 residents Kerwin Royo, 22, and Michael John Mirano, 5, and Barangay 1 residents Ernesto Royo, 56, and James Labiga, 28.

The 20-year-old Esperijon Mol Royo and Fritz Labiga, 27, both residents of Barangay 4, were injured.

On Oct. 10, James – who worked as a butcher in a slaughterhouse in Barangay 3 – was on his way home passing by Kerwin’s house around 7:30 p.m., a police report showed.

Kerwin was having a drinking binge with his friends when Labiga smashed his bamboo fence, the report further stated.

This angered Kerwin, prompting him to confront James.

James then stabbed Kerwin resulting to the latter’s death.

James and Kerwin were cousins, police said.

James fled after the incident and hid in a house owned by the 27-year-old Michael Mirano, Michael John’s father.

Reloj said Kerwin is a “police problem” in the town because of his behavior when drunk.

Yesterday, Ernesto – a barangay kagawad and Kerwin’s uncle – went to Micheal’s house around 5 a.m. without informing the police that James was hiding there.

James’ cousin, Fritz, was also in the house, police said.

When Ernesto saw James, he fired at him using a gun with an unknown caliber, but the bullet hit Michael John instead.

Reloj said James used Michael John as a human shield.

Michael John sustained a gunshot wound on the head.

James retaliated by fatally stabbing Ernesto using a butcher knife.

Fritz, after seeing the incident, repeatedly stabbed James resulting to the latter’s death.

Fritz and Michael fled.

Reloj said they will file charges against Fritz./PN