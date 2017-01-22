4 packs of ‘shabu’ seized from ‘Adik’

BACOLOD City – Four plastic packs of suspected shabu were seized from an alleged pusher in Barangay Aguisan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

The 33-year-old Winston “Adik” Eballa was arrested, said Chief Inspector Antonio Benitez, Himamaylan City police station officer-in-charge.

Hauled to the police station lockup cell, Eballa will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect also yielded three disposable lighters during the operation around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday./PN