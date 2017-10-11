41 gov’t workers donate blood in Antique

SAN JOSE, Antique – A total of 41 donors participated in a bloodletting activity in this capital town.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Council of Human Resource Management Practitioners of Antique (CHRMPA) organized the activity held on Oct. 4.

CHRMPA president Diovanee-Silverio Amedo III – also the supervising administrative officer of the Provincial Engineer’s Office – said the event aims to augment supply in the Philippine Red Cross blood bank.

“Through this, we can extend the lives of patients,” Amedo said.

The activity yielded 41 bags of blood containing 450 cubic centimeters each, Amedo added.

Employees from the Philippine National Police and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office participated in the event.

Amedo is planning to tap other government agencies to conduct the same activity. (PIA/PN)