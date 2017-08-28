47 strong Ilonggo artists join ‘Himbon’

“HIMBON” is Hiligaynon for gathering or grouping together. It signifies unity. But it is a term that also insinuates collusion, participation, even connivance.

Ilonggo artists have been gathering, grouping, and re-grouping for several decades already – forming communities with matching interests, personalities and kindred spirits – to assert themselves and their art.

At times, these groupings succeeded – but there were also times when the initial bang easily turned into a whimper, after the first surge. But credit must be given to the Ilonggo artist for his/her resolve and single-mindedness to thrive in the face of unreliable art patronage.

August is often referred to as “tagkiliwi” in Ilonggo culture because rise harvest is still a few months away. Scarcity and a hard life characterize the month.

“Himbon” seeks to once again be a signal of the Ilonggo artists’ assertion, if not defiance of circumstantial odds posed against a life devoted to art – a life typically lived in difficulty, a life always in the period of “tagkiliwi.”

The endeavor is interesting because it shows the local art veterans, the award-winning, and the neophytes all come together for one exhibit – 47 strong – to put on an exhibition and affirm that a life lived for art is not a waste of time.

While some may dismiss “Himbon” as a gratuitous amalgam, it is actually bursting with virtues: tenacity, truthfulness, self-discipline, sincerity, idealism, integrity as well as concern, consideration, and commitment for art and for fellow artists.

“Himbon” was exhibited on the ground floor of SM City Iloilo from Aug. 17 to 27./PN