7 men arrested for illegal cockfighting

BACOLOD City – Seven men were arrested for illegal cockfighting in Barangay Montevista.

They were resident Ramy Rallos, 58, Barangay Villamonte residents Thaddeus Rojo and Lino Desamparado, both 56 years old, Barangay Taculing residents Jeorge Jemoto, 44, and Eric Austria, 34, Barangay Singcang-Airport resident Antonio Domingo, 56, and the 69-year-old Weldy Nabaja of Bago City, Negros Occidental, a police report showed.

The Special Operations Group of the Bacolod City Police Office apprehended them on Nov. 1.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were a black ballpen, a speaker, a microphone, yellow pads, two gamecocks, a wall clock, and a white board.

The suspects were detained at the Police Station 4 custodial facility, police said./PN