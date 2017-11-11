75 complete trainers’ training for drug rehab

BACOLOD City – Seventy-five trainers from different support groups in the city finished the three-day trainers’ training of the City Antidrug Abuse Council (CADAC) at the Bacolod City Government Center.

The training started from Nov. 7 and ended on Nov. 10.

The 75 trainers are tasked to spearhead an 8-week community-based drug rehabilitation program in the city.

The implementation of the rehabilitation program will be based on Administrative Order 2017-18 of the Department of Health (DOH).

Dr. Priscilla Lamis, Dr. Ronald Anotado and nurse Emmanuel Ausmolo of the DOH Region 6 Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, and Carmelo Orbista, officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in the city, gave lectures during the training.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, CADAC chairman, said there must be a “consistent and continuing program on drug rehabilitation in the city.

Leonardia added that drug surrenderees must be “guided to facilitate their eventual return to society.”

Out of the 75 trainers, a total of 10 teams were formed. They were assigned at each of the police stations of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

The teams will coordinate with the city barangays clustered to the police station they were assigned.

A team is composed of seven members: a psychiatrist, a psychologist, a nurse, a social worker, a member of a faith-based organization, a peer counselor, and a representative from the BCPO-Women and Children Protection Desk.

The CADAC also assigned five facilitators to assist the teams.

The rehabilitation program is a support service or an after-care mechanism that aims to prevent drug surrenderees and convicted drug personalities from returning to illegal drug activities.

The City Health Office (CHO) and the city’s Department of Social Service and Development are in-charge of the rehabilitation program. (With Bacolod City Public Information Officer/PN)