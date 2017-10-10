8 sachets of shabu seized in San Remigio

ILOILO City – In Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio, Antique, police seized eight sachets of shabu during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday.

They also arrested the 27-year-old suspected drug dealer Jerry Boy Fernandez, a police report showed.

Fernandez, a resident of Barangay San Angel, San Jose, sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer for P1,400, a police report showed.

Police frisked him and found seven more plastic packs of the same substance.

Fernandez was taken to the San Remigio police station where he was detained after his arrest at around 1:30 a.m./PN