‘84% of Pinoys want to assert PH claim on disputed waters’

MANILA – More than majority, or 84 percent of Filipinos agree that the government should assert the country’s rights on the West Philippines Sea, a Pulse Asia survey released on Friday said.

The survey held from Dec. 6 to 11 asked 1,200 respondents to give their opinion on the statement: “The Philippine government should assert its right on the West Philippine Sea as stipulated in the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.”

Ninety-two percent of the respondents in the National Capital Region; 83 percent in Balance Luzon; 77 percent in Visayas; and 87 percent in Mindanao said that they approve of the ruling against China’s territorial disputes.

Only three percent opposed – two percent “disagree” and one percent “very much disagree,” the survey said.

The respondents who were undecided stood at 12 percent.

Released in July last year after months of arbitration hearings, the tribunal based in The Hague, Nethelands ruled that China’s “nine-dash line” claim has no legal basis.

China also violated the country’s soverign rates by “interfering with Philippine fishing and petroleum exploration,” “costructing artificial islands” and “failing to prevent chinese fishermen from fishing in the zone,” the 501-page document read.

The same survey, meanwhile, found that 59 percent of Filipinos do not trust China. 51 percent said they have “great deal of trust” and “fair amount of trust” with the neighboring country./PN