‘Academe-business link to make workers globally competitive’

KALIBO, Aklan – Academe and business sector representatives from Visayas will gather to discuss strategies in making the human resource in the region “globally competitive.”

The Regional Education Caravan, organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)-Iloilo Chapter, aims to provide participants an avenue to learn, discuss and respond to concerns in employment like skills gap and talent mismatch and upgrading.

The event will be held on Oct. 24 at the Diversion 21 Hotel in Mandurriao, Iloilo City, according to Donna Rose Ratilla, PCCI-Iloilo Chapter president.

“We want to create a sustainable partnership between the (business) industry and the academe,” said Ratilla.

Ratilla said representatives from some government agencies will attend, too.

“The learning output shall address programs and interventions which can result to improving our country’s greatest asset – human resources – and promoting labor efficiency, employment generation and global competitiveness,” Ratilla explained.

The event was themed “Developing Globally Competitive Human Resources through a Sustainable Industry-Academe Linkages in the Visayas.”/PN