THIS is my last column after two decades of column-writing. But, hear ye, folks. It’s not goodbye from this octogenarian. Irregular as can be — few and far between — Accents will pop up sporadically. Once in a while, I’ll add my two cents’ worth to what is deemed an impossible dream, to think through the unthinkable or, to how best and noblest to shatter the glass ceiling. All for the ultimate goal: the common good.

I’m through with weekly deadlines. I’ll enjoy my own sweet time writing a magnum opus (!) of a novel, its title still afloat in my mind. Promise me you’ll read it when it comes out still smelling printer’s ink.

Noteworthy to mention that in the long trek of picking up and stringing along words, two columns garnered awards — one nationwide in scope and the other for the entire Visayas region: A brighter day for little Jane and Big three little words: “humane, just, fraternal.”Perhaps re-run both at an opportune time to stress the important message contained therein.

A brighter day for little Jane was adjudged Runner-up for Best in Opinion Writing – Print Category in the 2007 3rd PopDev Media Awards sponsored by the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population Development. Big three little words: “humane, just, fraternal” clinched the Columnist of the Year award in the 2016 Globe Media Excellence Awards.

Readers who have been following me must have noticed how often I would quote the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare no less. For instance, I wrote about my dear departed Rudy signing up for a trip to Shakespeare‘s “undiscovered country where no traveler returns.” The beloved was never to come back (but that’s another story). Enough that a person went ahead, the puny self incapacitated to battle the inflexibilities of life.

What pricks your conscience? Declared Hamlet in Shakespeare’s famous tragedy by that name:

“The play is the thing that will prick the conscience of the king.” How many opinion-makers in print, broadcast, and social media have pricked the conscience of politicians, government officials, power holders with their innumerable, brazen, barefaced criminal acts against the people?

What price or prize truth-telling? It boomerangs to the extent of murder — losing life as one of the hazards of being a journalist. The messenger — the media person, writer, columnist, witness, et al. is killed for telling the truth. Short of being libelous, it is incumbent upon the media to tell the truth, and nothing but — the truth. (“Envelopmental” journalism is a different story altogether.)

Let me say it outright: I am an activist married to a fellow activist, a human rights lawyer, incarcerated by Marcos for six months plus another month of provincial arrest. He was a loud critic of the Marcos presidency in both print and broadcast media. And I marched with my students in cadence with shouts of bravado, “Marcos! Hitler! Dictador! Tuta!” Them were the days of protests. Demonstrations flourished. Democracy was strong. Then a suffocating pall of darkness incased the country for 14 years — until People Power overhauled the time and clime of our country. Martial Law regime? Never ever again! Subject of several columns I’ve written.

Many times I’ve exhorted the powers-that-be to dismantle the societal pyramid that succinctly describes Philippine society. Many times I brought to light the lot of the disempowered, the disenfranchised, the dispossessed — the exploited teeming masses at the base. Big Business and the corporate elites must not gloss over their miserable condition, lest something’s gotta give. The need of the hour: dialogues, steadfastness, solutions and resolutions. Strong words that demand action, lest we fall into the abyss of no return. Apocalypse is not anybody’s cup of tea.

Feedbacks from the readership come in many colors. No for that, yes for this. Commendations and condemnations. Nevertheless, thank you for reading. “A drop of ink makes millions think.” A quote attributed to the English poet, George Gordon Lord Byron. So, thank you, dear reader, for dropping in a line or two. Very much appreciated.

Heartfelt gratitude to my mother Cristeta — whose gentleness and kindness — I still have to measure up to. The same goes to my father Simplicio Sr., a math major and former high school principal — for urging me to write “nuggets of wisdom.” Sounded like a command: Make a difference, no matter how little — onward to a just, democratic, truly egalitarian society. Yes, Sir! WRITE and RIGHT on — what I’ve been doing for more than two decades.

Profuse thanks to my sisters Lolita and Bebita whose innate goodness inspires me to persevere and carry on. The same goes to my brothers in the other life (missing all four). And to my very own kins — children and grandchildren — representatives of the young generation, who have surpassed their forebears in intellectual and tech capabilities. Humankind in progression! Long live!

Long live, Philippines, my Philippines! (juliaclagoc@yahoo.comand/PN)