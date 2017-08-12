After 90-day suspension Will Gomez return to DepEd-Aklan?

KALIBO, Aklan – The 90-day suspension order for Aklan Schools Division Superintendent Jesse Gomez ended on Aug. 11.

But the Department of Education Division of Aklan (DepEd-Aklan) has yet to receive an order from the regional office regarding his return to office or a new assignment.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Ernesto Servillon Jr. became officer-in-charge of DepEd-Aklan when Gomez was suspended on May 12 pending investigation into the latter’s administrative case.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, appointments of school superintendents and assistant school superintendents are subject to consultation with the Local School Board.

DepEd-Aklan covers 19 school districts in 17 municipalities in the province. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)