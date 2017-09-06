After Japan, Mabilog goes to Malaysia

ILOILO City – After going to Japan for a disaster management conference, Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog went to Malaysia to attend a two-day Urban Environment Accords Summit, his spokesperson Mark Piad said.

Piad denied allegations that Mabilog left the Philippines to escape controversies hounding him, particularly his alleged link to the drug trade.

“Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog did not ‘flee,’” Piad told Panay News. “He’s on official travel in the performance of his functions.”

Piad provided Panay News a copy of the Foreign Travel Authority that the Interior department issued to Mabilog. Signed by Undersecretary Austere A. Panadero, the document was dated Aug. 17.

The summit at the A’Famosa Resort Hotel in Alor Gajah, Melaka, Malaysia starts Sept. 7 and ends on the 9th.

Mabilog will be one of the speakers who will present best practices, particularly on the Iloilo River protection program, Piad said.

Details about the summit may be found on the website www.ueamelakasummit2017.mpag.gov.

“He (Mabilog) is expected to return anytime soon,” Piad said.

In Japan, Mabilog attended a conference on disaster management organized by the Citynet Yokohama Project Office, a regional network helping local governments improve the sustainability of human settlements.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Donna Magno and Jeck Conlu, head of the newly created Public Safety and Traffic Management Office, went with him./PN