Airsoft shooters fire at ‘minors’ in Molo

ILOILO City – Men armed with airsoft guns and riding on motorcycles fired at a group of alleged minors at the Iloilo Supermart in Molo district, police said.

Officers learned about the incident from the 25-year-old call center agent Christopher Dogomeo, who was outside the establishment in Barangay North San Jose during the incident at around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Dogomeo told the police several people who looked like minors were passing by the area when some six motorcycles appeared and their riders peppered them with pellets.

The riders sped away toward Arevalo, a police report showed.

“Indi ma-confirm kon minor ang target kag kon ano ang purpose,” said Chief Inspector Marlon Valencia, Molo police chief. “There’s no confirmation yet.”

Dogomeo ran to avoid getting hit but he accidentally slipped.

He sustained a bruised left elbow and was left with a broken cell phone as a result, said the police./PN