Ajuy collects 70 loose firearms

ILOILO – The police station of Ajuy town in northern Iloilo collected 70 loose firearms, according to Chief Inspector Charlie Sustento, police chief.

As of Jan. 31, 45 of these guns were homemade and thus without licenses while 25 had expired licenses.

Sustento launched the program “Katublag” last year to curb the proliferation of loose firearms in Ajuy.

The public were encouraged to turn over to the police station these types of guns without the risk of being prosecuted.

“The program is part of our crime preventive measures. This is also one way of emasculating armed groups in the town. Three years ago, there were a lot of shooting incidents in Ajuy,” said Sustento.

According to the police chief, the next phase of “Katublag” is the conduct of raids.

“We will apply for search warrants from the courts,” Sustento told Panay News, “so it’s better for those still keeping unlicensed guns to surrender them voluntarily.”

He thanked the people of Ajuy for cooperating with their police station.

“Gun owners responded positively. They voluntarily surrendered their guns,” said Sustento./PN