Ajuy locals turn in 21 guns to police

ILOILO – Twenty-one firearms were turned over to the police station in Ajuy town since a local crackdown on loose guns started early this month.

Eight of them were long firearms, the rest were short firearms, said Chief Inspector Charlie Sustento, municipal police chief.

Some of them had expired licenses, others were homemade and had no license at all.

“Their owners feared getting arrested,” Sustento said.

Under “Project Katoblag” that started Dec. 9, officers would knock on houses and ask the locals to surrender unlicensed firearms or risk getting arrested.

Sustento said the initiative was aimed at curtailing the use of loose firearms in criminal activities in the town.

Violators will be apprehended and charged appropriately, he warned.

According to Sustento, only gun owners with renewed licenses may be able to claim their surrendered firearms.

“We are hoping more locals would surrender loose firearms,” he said./PN