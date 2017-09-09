Ajuy police best in Iloilo – Napolcom

ILOILO City – Police in Ajuy, Iloilo were the best in the province, according to the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Region 6.

Ajuy police station topped the annual evaluation and inspection that Napolcom-6 conducted in Iloilo from July 26 to Aug. 12.

Trailing behind Ajuy were the police stations in the component city of Passi and Tigbauan town.

While it caught drug suspects and wanted persons, Ajuy police station did best in the campaign against loose firearms, Napolcom-6 spokesperson Allen Camering said.

Around 130 loose firearms were seized by or surrendered to the police station in connection with Project Katoblag, he said.

The station also outscored others in records management, best practices/innovations, readiness, client satisfaction, and active participation to other programs, Napolcom-6 said.

Aside from inspection, Napolcom-6 also gathered inputs from the locals, Camering said.

Chief Inspector Charlie Sustento, Ajuy police chief, received from Napolcom-6 a plaque recognizing their accomplishments on Sept. 5.

“Our award was a result of our hard work, and we are proud that we topped other police stations despite the problems we are facing right now,” Sustento said. “I’m also thankful to my men for helping me.”

The Office of the Ombudsman recently ordered Sustento and three other policemen dismissed from the service.

It found them guilty of grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of police officers, gross incompetence, abuse of authority, and violation of Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

Sustento filed a motion for reconsideration against the decision.

Meanwhile, he stays as police chief of Ajuy and head of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO).

Ajuy police station also topped the IPPO first-quarter evaluation this year.

It was recognized as “best in law enforcement operation” against loose firearms after the evaluation in March./PN