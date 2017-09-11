Aklan festival volunteers recognized

KALIBO, Aklan – The Kalibo Santo Niño Ati-Atihan Foundation, Inc. (Kasafi) and its chairman Albert Meñez were recognized by the Philippine National Volunteer Service Coordinating Agency (PNVSCA).

PNVSCA is under the National Economic and Development Authority.

The agency, through its annual Search for Outstanding Volunteers (SOV), confers awards and citations to deserving volunteer groups or individuals across the country.

This year, Kasafi received a special citation for volunteerism from the SOV regional committee.

Meanwhile, Meñez was conferred a certificate of recognition during the Regional Development Concil VI meeting on Sept. 8 in this capital town.

He was also Region 6’s nominee in the Search for National Outstanding Volunteer Award in individual adult category this year.

Meñez was recognized for his “selfless initiatives in providing volunteer initiatives, leadership and resourcefulness to help the community.”

“I love to volunteer because the feeling is satisfying,” said Meñez. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)