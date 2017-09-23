KALIBO, Aklan – The Sangguniang Panlalawigan recognized the HK Sisters for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

The SP, through a resolution, commended the 16-year-old Hannah Kay Castillo for being the Junior Grand Champion Vocalist of the World, while she and her sister Hannah Korin, 14, were grand finalist in the vocal duo category of the WCOPA.

Hannah Kay and Hannah Korin are from Makato, Aklan.

The HK Sisters visited Aklan on Sept. 22 and performed in the talent show sponsored by the Provincial Tourism Office for the province’s Tourism Week celebration.

The HK sisters bested thousands of other representatives from 60 countries.

The Philippines had more than a hundred entries at the WCOPA held at Long Beach, California./PN