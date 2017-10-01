Aklan nominated as ‘most business-friendly LGU’

KALIBO, Aklan – The provincial government is among the finalists in a search for the most business-friendly local government unit (LGU) in the country.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) holds the search every year.

Aklan was chosen for the provincial category of the national search, a Sept. 22 letter from the PCCI stated.

On Oct. 11, Gov. Florencio Miraflores will present to the PCCI members the provincial government’s various initiatives supporting the business sector.

PCCI will judge the presentation based on five criteria: trade investments and tourism promotions, public-private sector partnership, micro, small and medium enterprise development, quality management systems innovations and human resources development, and local government collaborations.

Winners will be awarded during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference in October. (PNA/PN)