Aklan rabies infection mostly from dog bites

KALIBO, Aklan – Rabies infections in the province were mostly from dog bites, records from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed.

From January to June, a total of 3,083 animal bites were recorded in the province.

PHO-Aklan records further showed that out of the total number, 2,397 were dog bites.

Last year, PHO-Aklan reported 5,838 cases of animal bites.

Provincial Health Officer II Cornelio Cuachon Jr. said anti-rabies campaigns must be conducted prior to the World Rabies Day celebration on Sept. 28.

The Department of Health wants to make the Philippines rabies-free by year 2020.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies infection is a major health problem for children and adults worldwide.

Victims bitten by rabid animals must immediately wash their wounds with soap and water, the WHO said.

Victims with deep wounds must be rushed to the hospital’s Animal Bite Center for rabies vaccine, it added.

Rabies patients may be treated according to their three categories depending on their contact with rabid animals. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)