Aklan to celebrate Tourism Week

KALIBO, Aklan – The province will celebrate its Tourism Week from Sept. 20 to 23.

The four-day celebration, spearheaded by the Aklan Provincial Tourism Office (APTO) and the Aklan Tourism Officers Association (AKTOA), will highlight the dynamic tourism industry in the province.

A mass, a motorcade, a bag-decorating contest and a tourism market called Tinda Turismo will make up the first day of the event.

The province’s Tourism Congress will present the tourist attractions, local tourism services and tourism amenities at the Gov. Corazon L. Cabagnot Tourism and Training Center in New Buswang on the second day.

APTO and AKTOA collaborated with industry partners for a familiarization tour of senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Basura Garden, Jumarap Farmers Hand Garden, Museo it Akean, Papierus, and Talabahan Village on the third day.

On Sept. 22, a tourism quiz bee will be held at the Gov. Corazon L. Cabagnot Tourism and Training Center simultaneously with the Laro ng Lahi at the Goding Ramos Park and a flu/pneumonia vaccination at the Aklan Provincial Building lobby.

Local food will be showcased in the Sabor Akean Cooking Challenge at the Mrs. Benedict’s Place in Old Buswang on Sept. 23.

The celebration will close with a Color Wave Music Festival at the Kalibo Pastrana Park. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)