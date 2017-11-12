Aklan volunteers cited in 2017 Bayani Ka! Awards

KALIBO, Aklan – Community volunteers from Aklan were recognized in the 2017 Regional Bayani Ka! Awards of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Iloilo City.

Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) volunteers from Ibajay, Tangalan and Libacao towns bagged four awards.

The Municipality of Ibajay Skilled Women Association got the Sustained Community Volunteer Group Award.

The Barangay Subproject Management Committee of Naisud village in Ibajay – represented by Jecciebel Segovia – also got the Gender and Development Award.

Edgardo Quinton represented the Barangay Subproject Management Committee of Panyakan village in Tangalan when it won the Promotion of Just Peace Award.

The Barangay Subproject Management Committee of Oyang village in Libacao, on the other hand, got the Indigenous Peoples’ Welfare Award.

Moreover, community volunteers from Barangay Agdilaran, San Dionisio, Iloilo, represented by Ruth Cachuela, and Barangay Sigangao, Zarraga, Iloilo, represented by Jonalyn Pinuela, bagged the awards in the improved local governance and persons with disability categories, respectively.

Volunteers from Antique won awards in three categories: environmental protection, youth and elderly development.

KALAHI-CIDSS, a poverty reduction framework program funded by the World Bank, was launched in 2003 to promote community-driven development projects. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)