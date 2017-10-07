Aklanon Miss Teen International honored

KALIBO, Aklan – The local government of Malay, Aklan has recognized the feat of the newly-crowned Miss Teen International 2017.

The 20-year-old Filipino-Australian beauty, Kathleen Paton, won the pageant last Sept. 23 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She also bagged the Miss Teen Charming special award.

Paton, daughter of Filipino Luz Sinag Paton from Barangay Laserna, Nabas, Aklan and Australian Roy Paton, was born in the world-famous Boracay Island.

“The town of Malay recognizes the culture of taking pride in the success, accomplishments and achievements of Aklanons in any field of work, profession or occupation as well as significant local or international competitions,” part of the resolution that Councilor Jupiter Aelred Gallenero read.

Paton said she wants to join Miss World-Philippines or Binibining Pilipinas.

She also plans to enter showbiz in Metro Manila after her one-year reign as Miss Teen International, which will focus on promoting culture, tourism, friendship, and harmony.

“I represented Visayas and spent my time in Manila for training before the competition. I was fortunate to represent the Philippines and won the Miss Teen International. Thank youyou’re your love and support,” Paton said.

Paton, the youngest among four siblings, also said she will promote the “wonderful Aklan and Boracay Island.” (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)