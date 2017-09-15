Aklanon named Pinoy of the Year in Canada

KALIBO, Aklan – A Filipino-Canadian educator from this capital town was named Pinoy of the Year in the 1st Golden Balangay Awards (GBA) for his significant contribution to the Canadian community.

Dr. Russ Patrick Alcedo, a York Centre for Asian Research (York University) faculty associate, bested six other nominees for the award.

Alcedo was also nominated in GBA Educator of the Year category for “his exceptional and remarkable achievements in inspiring the students to achieve their social and academic potential beyond the classroom.”

The multi-awarded dance ethnographer, writer, director and producer Alcedo was also a recipient of the 2012 Young Professional Award by the Filipino Centre Toronto and a former Rockefeller Humanities Fellow at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C.

The Golden Balangay Awards recognizes Filipino-Canadians for their community involvement, excellence, public service, hard work, and public relationships to the Canadian society.

The nationwide search for outstanding Filipino Canadians was inspired by “balangay” – a plank boat adjoined by a carved-out plank edged through pins and dowels. It was first mentioned in the Chronicles of Pigafetta in 16th century, and is known as the oldest watercraft found in the Philippines.

The Golden Balangay Awards also symbolizes the journey of Filipino migrants as one of the largest minorities in Canada. To date, there are around 660,000 Filipinos living in urbanized areas of Canada.

The red carpet gala night was held last Sept. 9 at the BMO Institute for Learning in Toronto, Canada. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)