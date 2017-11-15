Anteco to refund recovery charge

SAN JOSE, Antique – There will be a P0.29 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) refund reflected in the province’s November power bill, according to the Antique Electric Cooperative (Anteco).

Anteco said the refund is from the recovery charge that it collected last month.

On Oct. 19, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) released an order deferring its June 20 order that directed the collection of the said charge.

ERC issued the latest order when unresolved issues regarding the collection of the recovery charge were raised by the Private Electric Power Operators Association.

From last month’s P11.25 per kWh, this month’s overall power rate was reduced to P10.96 per kWh, said Anteco information officer Ruth Ann Fadrigo.

The power rate is composed of the transmission charge by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the system loss charge by generation and transmission companies, value-added tax, distribution charge, supply charge, metering and reinvestment for sustainable capital expenditures charge, and the government’ universal charges. (PIA/PN)