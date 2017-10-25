Anti-poverty sec urges locals to create livelihood

SAN JOSE, Antique – National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) secretary Liza Maza on Monday told residents of Anini-y, Antique to develop their own livelihood.

Maza said people must “strive hard” and must stop depending on the national government’s support, especially the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

According to Maza, the 4Ps has helped reduce poverty in the town but the residents must learn to establish their own source of income to improve local economy.

She said the 4Ps is “not a response to poverty eradication.”

Maza added that the preparation of smoked fish – which was taught by the Department of Trade and Industry to coastal folks of Anini-y during a training-workshop – is a possible livelihood that may grow into an industry.

Footwear-making may be another source of income in the town, which is rich in the indigenous material banig, Maza said.

Mayor Maxfil Policar said the town accepts the challenge to eradicate poverty by 2030. He said the town will work hard to achieve the goal.

Policar said with the community fish landing center established by NAPC in Anini-y, resident vendors do no longer bring their catch to Iloilo province.

Maza was in Anini-y to lead the unveiling of the commemorative stone marker in the town.

Maza said the commemorative stone marker signifies that the town is able to make a remarkable accomplishment of decreasing its poverty incidence by 26 percent. (PNA/PN)