Anticrime group: Bacolod police inept

BACOLOD City – An anticrime group claimed the city police are incapable of averting crimes and keeping the locals safe.

Task Force Crusaders cited the fatal Christmas Day robbery of a department store and a recent series of shootings as proofs of the Bacolod City Police Office’s (BCPO) incapability as a law enforcement unit.

John Chiong, the task force’s national commander, called on Director General Ronald dela Rosa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, to intervene.

Two people died while three others were injured when a lone armed robber barged into the JDS Mindoro Enterprises Corp. on Locsin Street, Barangay 13 and shot people inside. The suspect took an estimated P1 million.

The BCPO under the director Senior Superintendent Flynn Dongbo “had been getting a lot of flak for lack of police visibility and quick-response capability,” Chiong wrote dela Rosa on Wednesday.

One of those killed was the Chinese storeowner Changle Wu.

“Until now the [BCPO] has no lead on the latest crime, as well as on the previous killings, robberies, and petty crimes that, when already frequent, are no longer petty,” said the task force head.

The BCPO “lacks a sort of dedication to its mandate, and the manpower and capability to guard the streets and suburbs or maintain police presence in most parts of the city,” the task force claimed.

Local government officials and business organization leaders have called on the police to step up visibility, but to no avail, it said.

“After what happened, the people cannot feel or even see the presence of the police,” said Chiong, a Bacolodnon. “It is an insult to the police that criminals are not afraid of them,” he added.

Chiong gave Dongbo a “zero” rating. He stressed that he has nothing personal against the police chief, whom he called a “friend.”

But the city “needs a strong and aggressive police leader,” Chiong said, suggesting that Dongbo be replaced “for the betterment of the city.”

Chiong wrote dela Rosa after Crispin Chua of the business group Amity Club sought the task force’s help in informing the higher PNP command about what is happening with the city police under Dongbo./PN