Antidrug operations in city net 3

ILOILO City – Three illegal drug suspects were arrested in separate operations in La Paz district and City Proper yesterday.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, may be filed against the following:

* trisikad driver Mark Ryan Aristoza, 30, of Barangay San Pedro, Jaro

* Caesar Ian Flores, 30, of Barangay Burgos, La Paz

* JR Lopez, 27, of Barangay Tanza Baybay, City Proper

Aristoza and friend Flores were caught by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 6 operatives in Barangay Burgos, La Paz at around 9:30 a.m.

They sold to undercover agents 5 grams of shabu valued at P25,000, said PDEA regional director Wardley Getalla.

According to Getalla, the suspects were “newly identified drug pushers in La Paz.”

PDEA Region 6 surveilled them after an undercover operative confirmed they were engaged in illegal activity, Getalla said.

Aristoza and Flores were hauled to the PDEA Region 6 detention facility.

Getalla said they were still trying to identify the suspects’ drug supplier.

Citing intelligence information, PDEA said the duo was selling near a university in La Paz district to clients including students and trisikad drivers.

The suspects disowned the shabu recovered from them. They also denied they were engaged in illegal drug trade. They said the shabu were “planted.”

Getalla denied that the evidence were “planted.”

Undercover agents were able to buy the same substance from the suspects prior to yesterday’s operation, he pointed out.

Hours earlier, Lopez was arrested in a police operation on Ledesma Street.

Three sachets of shabu were seized from him on top of the one he sold to an undercover officer for P300 at around 12:40 a.m., a police report showed.

The suspect was detained at the Police Station 1 lockup facility.

Lopez was a “newly identified drug personality.” He started selling drugs a few months ago, police said./PN