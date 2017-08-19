Antique gears up for Nat’l Stats Month

SAN JOSE, Antique – Government officials and other stakeholders will convene on Aug. 22 to plan for the activities in October, the National Statistics Month.

The meeting will be at the conference room of the Antique Youth and Migrant Center, said Provincial Planning and Development coordinator Juliana Cepe.

Presidential Proclamation 647 of former president Corazon Aquino declares October as the National Statistics Month, which aims to promote, enhance and instill the importance of statistics in different sectors of society.

This year’s theme is “Figures for the Future: Realizing AmBisyon Natin 2040 through Statistics.”

The theme highlights the role of statistics in realizing the Filipino vision of a “matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay,” the Philippine Statistics Authority explained. (PIA/PN)